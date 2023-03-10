UNIUM (UNM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $825.31

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $32.83 or 0.00165217 BTC on exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $95.47 million and approximately $825.31 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00429291 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,728.19 or 0.29017250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.28876323 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $795.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

