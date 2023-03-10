Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.29.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.8 %

UHS stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.