Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $6,993,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000.

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 150,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,629. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

