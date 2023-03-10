Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Increases Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

MTN traded down $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

