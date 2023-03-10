Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.25.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.
