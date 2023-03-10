Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.75.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTN opened at $227.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,123,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.