Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 260,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

