VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,389,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

