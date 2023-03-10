VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,389,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.11.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
