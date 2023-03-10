Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. 884,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

