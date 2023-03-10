Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VFH opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

