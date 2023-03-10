Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.34. 160,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,326. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

