Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 593,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 207,805 shares.The stock last traded at $229.03 and had previously closed at $230.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.04.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.