Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 755,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,640. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

