Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $354.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.76 and its 200-day moving average is $337.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

