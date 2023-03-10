Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 9,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
