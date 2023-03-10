Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 9,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2,544.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 137,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

