Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) are going to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.28 and a 12 month high of $223.34.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

