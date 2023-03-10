Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTWRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.66) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

