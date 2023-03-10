Velas 24-Hour Volume Hits $626,128.92 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $50.14 million and $626,128.92 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,423,908,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,908,841 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

