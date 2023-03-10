Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 389,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 701,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,914 shares of company stock worth $2,536,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $2,906,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 262,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

