Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 744,484 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veradigm in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veradigm Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.
In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
