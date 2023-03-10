Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,718 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

