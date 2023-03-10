Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 1,836,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,418. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

