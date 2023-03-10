Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.72. 520,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

