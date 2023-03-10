Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,622. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

