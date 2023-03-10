Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,148. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.