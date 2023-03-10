Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. 870,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

