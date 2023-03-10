Verge Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $40.84 million and approximately $833,641.75 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,929.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00353516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00678052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00544806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,747,238 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

