Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

