Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.09.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.
Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
