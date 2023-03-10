Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$18.63 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.49 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.40.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.