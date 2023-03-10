Vertcoin Trading Down 13.3% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $43,415.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,105.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00376524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00688781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00544230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004944 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,279,185 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

