Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

