Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 18,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

