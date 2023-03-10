VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,256.27

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $17,256.27 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00263 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,329.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

