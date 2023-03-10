Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,756 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,628. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.