Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. 3,112,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.