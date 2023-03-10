Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,501,000.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $49.01. 6,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,739. The company has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

