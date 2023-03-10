Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $111.29 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 17.5% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

