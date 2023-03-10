Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $790,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. 47,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,895. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

