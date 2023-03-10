Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 516,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,532. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

