Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,810,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,726. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

