Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,872 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Forward Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,096,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 21,026,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,672,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

