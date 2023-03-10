Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

