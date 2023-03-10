Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $249,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.38. 1,136,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,722. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.