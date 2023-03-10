VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.50 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, VRES has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $97.50 million and $263.85 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03809913 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $300.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

