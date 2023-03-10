VSE Co. (VSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 17th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

VSE has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

VSE stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,915. The company has a market cap of $562.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VSE by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

