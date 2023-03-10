VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $972,251.76

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $108.80 million and $972,251.76 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,702,696,752,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,403,003,926,866 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

