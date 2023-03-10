WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of WA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $102,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.52. 320,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,989. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.