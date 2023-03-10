WA Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6,422.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

RSP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,219. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.