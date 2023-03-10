WA Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.23. 87,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.