WA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.16. 2,883,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.